Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 14,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

