Platform Technology Partners Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

