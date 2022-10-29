Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.71 on December 15th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 5.71 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 177.4% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

