PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 496,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PFSweb by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFSweb stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 39,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,770. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $211.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

