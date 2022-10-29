Perth Mint Gold Token Price Down 1.8% This Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $4,889.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,641.77 or 0.07879386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

