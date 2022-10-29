Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 85,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,094 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $46.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

