Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

