Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 101.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

