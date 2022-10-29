Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 6,108 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 134.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

