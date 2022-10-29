Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 6,108 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM opened at $57.24 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

