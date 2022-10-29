Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 5,638 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.31% of Semtech worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

