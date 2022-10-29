Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

