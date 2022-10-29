Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Cogent Communications worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,423.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 152.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

