Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 5,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

