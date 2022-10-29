Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 4,633 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.