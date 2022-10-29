Persistence (XPRT) Achieves Market Cap of $83.35 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $83.35 million and approximately $277,780.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,745,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,045,221 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

