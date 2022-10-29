Pecaut & CO. Sells 8,893 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,197,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 611,595 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

