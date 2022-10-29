Pecaut & CO. Has $932,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 334,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,597,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 211,234 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 12,132,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,576,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.