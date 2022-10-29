Pecaut & CO. Acquires 173 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,341. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

