PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 2,190,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. PBF Energy has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 398,972 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,957,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

