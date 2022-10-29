Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

