Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.