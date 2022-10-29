Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 3.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

