Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Paya by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paya by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Stock Performance

PAYA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 263.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

