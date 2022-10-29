Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.20.
Parkland Trading Up 2.9 %
TSE:PKI opened at C$28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$25.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,402.04. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock worth $415,194.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
