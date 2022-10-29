Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

TSE:PKI opened at C$28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$25.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,402.04. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock worth $415,194.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

