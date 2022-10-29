Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Paramount Group Stock Up 1.6 %

PGRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 2,005,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

