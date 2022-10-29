PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $34,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 210,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $785.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.87.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

