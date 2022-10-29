Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Down 0.7%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 7,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 301,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk in the first quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
