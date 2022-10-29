Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

PKG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.