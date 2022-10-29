Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.23

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Oxen has a total market cap of $14.21 million and $240,588.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,841.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00271182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00710177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00568050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00230284 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,490,195 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

