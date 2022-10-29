Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE OC opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

