Oshkosh Co. (OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on November 28th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.