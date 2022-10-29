Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 108,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $735.40.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.