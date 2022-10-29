Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.28% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

