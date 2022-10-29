ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IX. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 24.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ORIX by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ORIX by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IX stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

