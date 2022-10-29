O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY22 guidance to $32.35-32.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $797.33.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $23.08 on Friday, hitting $836.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,722. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $839.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $721.77 and its 200-day moving average is $681.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 432.00% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

