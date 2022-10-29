Orchid Price Up 1.2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.97 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,881.55 or 0.99982714 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00256501 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09459483 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,068,478.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

