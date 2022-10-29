Orange (NYSE:ORAN) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.
NYSE ORAN opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
