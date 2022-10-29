Orange (NYSE:ORAN) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Orange by 7.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 11.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Orange by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

