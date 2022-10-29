ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on November 14th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ONEOK by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

