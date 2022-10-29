ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $8.03 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.20.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

