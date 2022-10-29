OKC Token (OKT) Price Hits $16.27

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for $16.27 or 0.00078236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.30 or 0.31706443 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012383 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

