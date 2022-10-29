Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $117.88 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $117.88 million and $22.20 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.24 or 0.32050311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

