Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NYXH traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.24. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

See Also

