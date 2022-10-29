NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. NULS has a total market cap of $24.19 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

