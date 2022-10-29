NULS Market Cap Hits $24.85 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. NULS has a market cap of $24.85 million and $22.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

