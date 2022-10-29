NuCypher Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $103.16 million and $1.87 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

