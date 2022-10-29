NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. NuCypher has a market cap of $103.62 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

