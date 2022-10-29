Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $26.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after buying an additional 221,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VFH opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

