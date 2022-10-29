Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $16.43 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $472.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.68 and a 200 day moving average of $520.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

