Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 26,319 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

BA stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

